Sunderland star responds to Man Utd, Newcastle, Spurs, Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund talk

Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg has commented on transfer speculations surrounding him ahead of the summer transfer window.

Rigg responded to questions over his Sunderland future in a recent interview with The Telegraph, ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window.

Chris Rigg told the Telegraph: “I don’t listen to any of the speculation.

“I’ve got far more important things to worry about, like trying to get Sunderland promoted.”

Sunderland hopes to retain him by offering a professional contract aligned with the terms discussed during his scholarship agreement.

Despite their efforts, Rigg remains a target for major clubs, with Newcastle United, Arsenal, and German clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen showing strong interest.

Manchester United are reportedly poised to launch a summer bid for Sunderland’s promising teenager Rigg, aiming to secure his services ahead of his 17th birthday on June 18.