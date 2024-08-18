Sutton and Shearer in agreement over Brentford v Crystal Palace prediction

Chris Sutton and Alan Shearer are in agreement over their prediction over Brentford v Crystal Palace, with both expecting a draw in the match.

Sutton’s prediction for the match between Brentford and Crystal Palace is a 1-1 draw and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 6.50 if you are into football betting.

“England striker Ivan Toney is still at Brentford and who knows how that will pan out,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“They will be fine if Toney does leave, because they carried a threat for so long without him last season anyway, and I like the balance in their team.

“Crystal Palace ended last season really well under Oliver Glasner but I am not sure how they will shape up this time.

“Jean-Philippe Mateta has been at the Olympics, Michael Olise has left, while Marc Guehi and Joachim Anderesen could be sold as well – so we could be seeing a very different Palace.”

Metro columnist Alan Shearer expects many goals in the match.

Shearer told Metro: “It feels like these derbies often end in draw, but I fancy goals, so I’ll say 2-2 here.”