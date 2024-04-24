Sutton: Crystal Palace will be buzzing

Crystal Palace, who look completely safe from relegation now, face Newcastle United in the Premier League this evening.

The Magpies managed to win 4-0 against Palace at home at St James’ Park earlier this season, while their meeting here last season ended in a goalless draw.

Chris Sutton’s prediction for the match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle is a 2-1 win to the hosts from London and you can get odds around 10.00 if you are betting on football and plan to use this as a betting tips.

“Crystal Palace will be buzzing off the back of their big win over West Ham on Sunday,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise sparkled again alongside Jean-Philippe Mateta up front and having those two back fit has been huge for new Eagles boss Oliver Glasner in terms of increasing his side’s attacking threat.

“Newcastle have found a bit of form recently too, but I fancy Palace to edge it. They look completely safe from relegation now so they can play with a bit of freedom, but Eze and Olise will make the difference.”