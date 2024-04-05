Sutton: Duran will cause Brentford problems

Aston Villa face a strong Brentford side, who are coming off a draw with Brighton in midweek, in the Premier League on Saturday.

Their meeting at Villa Park last season ended in a 4-0 win to Aston Villa, while Villa also won 1-2 in their away match against Brentford earlier this season.

Chris Sutton’s prediction for the match between Aston Villa and Brentford is a 2-1 win to Villa and if you are into betting on football, you can get odds around 8.00 for this prediction or as some might see it, betting tips.

“Brentford were quite pragmatic in their draw with Brighton in midweek but I don’t blame Bees boss Thomas Frank for that approach,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“He is trying to stay in the Premier League, so every point is crucial and they now have a six-point advantage over third-bottom Luton, plus a much better goal difference.

“I still think Brentford need another win before the end of the season to make absolutely sure of staying up and they will get it… but I don’t think it will come here, despite Aston Villa’s injury problems.

“Villa striker Ollie Watkins is still a doubt with the hamstring injury that kept him out against City on Wednesday but Jhon Duran did well at the Etihad Stadium and he will cause Brentford problems too.”