Sutton: Forest are capable of giving City a good game but keeping their concentration is the key

Manchester City, who are fighting for the title, face a tough away match against Notttingham Forest in the Premier League this evening.

Their meeting here last season ended in a 1-1 draw, while City won 2-0 in Manchester earlier this season.

Chris Sutton’s prediction for the match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City is a 1-2 win to the visitors from Manchester and you can get odds around 7.80 if you are football betting and plan to use this as a betting pick.

“Manchester City were so impressive against Brighton on Thursday. There would have been some Arsenal fans who switched the TV on, hoping to see their title rivals slip up – but they had wrapped the game up by half-time,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“When you see City perform like that, you think who can get near them… but I have a feeling this game is going to be a lot closer for the defending champions.

“Nottingham Forest have shown us plenty of times before that they can be stubborn at home – including when Chris Wood got them a point late on against City there last season – and I don’t think they will be swatted aside so easily.

“The crowd is going to be raucous, contesting every decision that goes against Forest after the outcry from the club over the officiating in last week’s defeat by Everton.

“The officials did get one of the three incidents in question wrong, because Ashley Young’s challenge on Callum Hudson-Odoi was a penalty.

“But what worried me was seeing Forest defender Neco Williams come out afterwards, saying the same things happen every week, and how the top six teams would not get those calls against them.

“What are Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo and his players focusing on? If they are going into games thinking about who is the referee or who is on video assistant referee duty then they are taking their eye off the thing that really matters, which is their performance levels on the pitch.

“On Sunday they are playing against a team where they really can’t afford to lose their focus. They are capable of giving City a good game but keeping their concentration is the key.”