Sutton: Pochettino is showing why he always deserved to get time with this team

Chelsea face Nottingham Forest, who have yet not safe from relegation, in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Their meeting earlier this season ended in a 0-1 win to Nottingham Forest in their meeting at Stamford Bridge earlier this season.

Chris Sutton’s prediction for the match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea is a 1-1 draw and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 8.20 if you are into betting on football.

“By the time this game kicks off, Nottingham Forest will know how Luton and Burnley have done. They could be as good as safe… or under a lot of pressure,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“Chelsea have hit a bit of form and Mauricio Pochettino is showing why he always deserved to get time with this team, because they have found more consistency the longer the season has gone on.

“But Forest have got some good players and I can see them getting a point out of this, which might be enough to make it absolutely certain they are staying up.”