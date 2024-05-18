Sutton shares his prediction for Brighton vs Man Utd clash

Chris Sutton has shared his prediction for the final day clash between Brighton and Manchester United.

United go into the match with still the opportunity to get European football next year, but they will need to win, while Newcastle United does not get more than one point.

Chris Sutton’s prediction for the match between Brighton and Manchester United is a 2-1 win to the hosts and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 9.00 if you are into betting on football.

“I’ve been talking for a while now about how the season has fizzled out for Brighton and their manager Roberto de Zerbi, and their poor form continued against Chelsea on Wednesday,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“The Seagulls can still secure a top-10 finish with a win here, though, and things cannot be too bad if that counts as a disappointing campaign.

“Fair play to Manchester United for getting over the line against Newcastle United on Wednesday but they are still only in eighth place. If they finish there, that is a pretty accurate reflection of their season.”