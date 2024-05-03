Sutton: We should see Everton play with a bit of freedom

Luton, who are fighting to avoid relegation from the Premier League, face a tough match at home against Everton this evening.

Their meeting at Goodison Park earlier this season ended in a 1-2 win to Luton and the hosts needs a win tonight as well.

Chris Sutton’s prediction for the match between Luton and Everton is a 1-2 win to the visitors from Liverpool and you can get odds around 9.00 if you are football betting and plan to use this as a betting pick.

“If not for their points deductions, Everton would have been a mid-table team for most of the campaign and would not have been worried about the drop,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“Luton, meanwhile, are still in the thick of the relegation scrap and you could argue this is a decent opportunity for them, given Everton have just made sure of staying up and might take their foot off the gas a bit.

“Looking at their remaining games, Luton have got to play West Ham (away) and Fulham (home) as well this one.

“They are three fixtures where you feel they have a chance of picking up some points but, having said that, they are too easy to play against, concede too many goals and might also be low on confidence after losing their past three matches.

“We don’t know how many points Luton will need to stay up, not helped by the uncertainty over Nottingham Forest’s appeal against their points deduction, but they are going to need at least one win.

“Luton won at Goodison Park earlier in the season, but I don’t see them repeating that result here. The pressure is all on them now, while we should see Everton play with a bit of freedom.”