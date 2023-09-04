Ten Hag reveals why Amrabat was signed

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed why they signed midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

Amrabat joined United on deadline day from Italian side Fiorentina, following weeks of speculations over a move to Old Trafford.

Ten Hag said: “It was already from the start of the season one of my wishes to get another 6, another holding midfielder in the squad.

“Because with the season, you need that depth there. In that position, we only had Casemiro who can play there and others we have to make compromises.

“With Sofyan Amrabat, we have another one. He can also play alongside Casemiro because he can play higher on the pitch and it’s good to have him.

“He’s strong, he’s very dynamic, he’s very good in duels and we are pleased we have him in Man United and he will contribute to the high targets we set.”