Two European giants target shock £50m swoop for Man Utd star

Two of Europe’s biggest clubs are reportedly keeping tabs on Alejandro Garnacho’s situation at Manchester United.

Alejandro Garnacho has had an frustrating start to the season, with a lot of time being spent on the bench.

The Sun reports that Barcelona and Juventus have been put on ‘red alert’ due to Garnacho’s situation at Old Trafford.

The report suggests there could be a row between Garnacho and Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United are reportedly valuing their star forward at around £50million.

Garnacho was along with Kobbie Mainoo bright sparks for United during their horrible last season.