Ugarte will not feature for Man Utd in clash with rivals Liverpool

Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte will not feature for Manchester United in the clash with rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

The highly-rated midfielder will not be registered in time to meet the deadline to feature against Liverpool.

Manchester United does not feel Manuel Ugarte is ready to neither start nor feature in the game at Old Trafford.

Terms have been agreed between United and Paris Saint-Germain over a move, as well as personal terms with Ugarte.

Ugarte has also completed his medical at United and is close to being announced by the club.