Union Berlin make first move for Leeds and Ipswich target

Union Berlin have made the first move in the race to sign St. Gallen striker Willem Geubbels, with a €6 million bid reportedly on the table.

The 23-year-old French forward is also being tracked by Leeds United and newly promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town.

Willem Geubbels has impressed in Switzerland, scoring 16 goals this season. His pace and versatility make him a valuable option either out wide or centrally.

According to Berliner Kurier, Union Berlin are keen to secure a deal early amid rising interest from England.

Leeds and Ipswich remain interested, but the Bundesliga side’s proactive approach could give them the edge in landing the former Monaco and Lyon talent in the 2025 summer transfer window.