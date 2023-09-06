United ponder January move for Palhinha

Manchester United could make a January move for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha.

The Athletic reports that the Palhinha has admirers at Old Trafford and the Red Devils are looking to strengthen their midfield further in January.

United strengthened their midfield this summer with the arrivals of Mason Mount from Chelsea and Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina this summer.

The Portugal international came close to joining Bayern Munich on deadline day, but the move collapsed and the midfielder had to return to London.

Reports suggest Bayern are still interested in the midfielder and could make a move in January.