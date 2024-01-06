Villarreal lining up move for Man Utd winger

Villarreal have reportedly reignited their interest in Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri.

The Sun reports that Villarreal hope they can land the highly-rated Uruguay international on a permanent deal in the January transfer window.

The report claims that United boss Erik ten Hag is ready to let Pellistri leave the club as the 22-year-old is not close to regular football at Old Trafford.

Both Sevilla and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Nice have been linked with loan moves for the winger.

But now it seems likely that Pellistri could leave United to join Villarreal on a permanent deal, even though an initial loan until the end of the season remains an option.