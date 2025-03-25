West Brom and Blackburn target Kilmarnock star

West Brom and Blackburn Rovers are reportedly keen to sign Kilmarnock striker Bobby Wales in the summer transfer window.

Football Insider reports that the two Championship clubs have been keeping a close eye on the 19-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Bobby Wales has impressed for Kilmarnock this season, making 27 appearances for the club, but it is expected that he would be interested in a move to the Championship.

West Brom and Blackburn are both hoping to secure a spot in the playoff and get a promotion to the Premier League this season.

Both clubs believe that the Scotland Under-19 international could become a future first-team regular.