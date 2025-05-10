Exclusive: Blackburn join Norwich and Middlesbrough in race for Crystal Palace youngster

Riverside Stand at Ewood Park, home of Blackburn Rovers
Riverside Stand at Ewood Park, home of Blackburn Rovers. Photo by Shutterstock.

Blackburn Rovers have joined Norwich City and Middlesbrough in the race to sign Crystal Palace striker Ademola Ola-Adebomi this summer.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Championship trio are all monitoring the 21-year-old, who could be available for loan or a permanent move as he enters the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park.

Ademola Ola-Adebomi has been in top form since returning from a loan spell at SK Beveren in January, scoring nine goals in just 10 Premier League 2 matches.

Blackburn are looking to bolster their attacking options and see the young forward as a promising addition.

With strong interest building, Palace may soon face a decision on whether to cash in or offer fresh terms. Last week reports suggested that Norwich City and Middlesbrough were keeping an eye on Ola-Adebomi ahead of the transfer window.

The race for Ola-Adebomi’s signature is heating up ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR