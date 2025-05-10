Exclusive: Blackburn join Norwich and Middlesbrough in race for Crystal Palace youngster

Blackburn Rovers have joined Norwich City and Middlesbrough in the race to sign Crystal Palace striker Ademola Ola-Adebomi this summer.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Championship trio are all monitoring the 21-year-old, who could be available for loan or a permanent move as he enters the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park.

Ademola Ola-Adebomi has been in top form since returning from a loan spell at SK Beveren in January, scoring nine goals in just 10 Premier League 2 matches.

Blackburn are looking to bolster their attacking options and see the young forward as a promising addition.

With strong interest building, Palace may soon face a decision on whether to cash in or offer fresh terms. Last week reports suggested that Norwich City and Middlesbrough were keeping an eye on Ola-Adebomi ahead of the transfer window.

The race for Ola-Adebomi’s signature is heating up ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window.