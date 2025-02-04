West Brom announce signing of Leeds, Middlesbrough and Sunderland target from Southampton

West Brom have finally announced the signing of forward Adam Armstrong on a loan move from Southampton.

Armstrong impressed for Southampton as the club won promotion from the Championship to the Premier League last season, but has scored just twice for the club this season.

West Brom boss Tony Mowbray has previously worked with Armstrong both at Coventry and Blackburn.

West Brom Sporting director Andrew Nestor said: “We are pleased to welcome Adam to The Hawthorns for the rest of the season. He has extensive experience in the Championship and a proven goalscoring record.

“We had always planned to reinforce our striker options and injuries have accelerated our need in this area.”

The Daily Mail reported yesterday that Armstrong could leave Southampton in the 2025 January transfer window.

The report claimed that Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Sunderland were interested in signing the forward, who has now ended up at West Brom instead.