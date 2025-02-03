Leeds United join Middlesbrough and Sunderland in race for Southampton forward

Leeds United have reportedly joined Middlesbrough and Sunderland in the race for Southampton striker Adam Armstrong.

The Daily Mail reports that Armstrong could leave Southampton in the 2025 January transfer window.

The report claims that Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Sunderland are interested in signing the striker.

Sunderland have reportedly cooled their interest, due to the expected arrival of Liverpool forward Jayden Danns on loan, but that could change if there are problems with the deal.

Leeds United and Sunderland have also been strongly linked with a move for Southampton striker Cameron Archer, with the Whites reportedly leading the race.

It is not expected that Southampton will allow both Armstrong and Archer leave the club in the January transfer window.