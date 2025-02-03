Leeds United ahead of Burnley and Sunderland in race for Southampton striker

Leeds United are reportedly leading the race to sign Southampton striker Cameron Archer before the transfer window closes this evening.

The Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath reports that the Whites are leading the race over Burnley and Sunderland to land Archer in the 2025 January transfer window.

Archer joined Southampton in a £15 million deal from Aston Villa just last summer, but the striker has fallen down the pecking order at the club.

Southampton rejected an approach from Leeds United last week, with reports suggesting that the Saints wanted to keep the 23-year-old at the club.

The Saints have already sent striker Ben Brereton Diaz out on loan to Sheffield United earlier in the transfer window.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is keen to strengthen his options up front before the transfer window closes.

Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland are all expected to make attempts at signing Archer before the transfer window closes.