West Brom boss hints at exit for Derby County and Coventry City target

West Brom manager Tony Mowbray has admitted that midfielder John Swift could leave the club this summer.

The 29-year-old midfielder is out of contract with the Baggies in the summer and could be set to leave the club.

Mowbray has revealed that talks over a new contract for Swift is yet to take place.

Tony Mowbray told BBC Radio WM: “It’s not something that me and John have talked about (signing a new contract).

“I want John to enjoy his football, he’s a wonderful footballer. I don’t know the answer (whether Swift will stay) but if John’s not going to be here next year what’s important for him is to perform well on the pitch and get as many suitors as he can.

“I like him, he’s an experienced footballer and he understands the situation. Let’s get to the end of the season and see what’s happened. Then it’s easier for people to make decisions on what’s next.”

Swift has been linked with the likes of Derby County and Coventry City in recent weeks.

John Swift joined West Brom in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer, after his contract with Reading had expired.