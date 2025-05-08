Derby, Leicester, Millwall and Wrexham target Man Utd youngster

Derby County, Leicester City, Millwall, and Wrexham are all showing strong interest in Manchester United academy graduate Jack Kingdon.

The 19-year-old defender is set to leave United this summer after the club decided not to renew his contract.

Jack Kingdon joined from Morecambe at 16 and was part of United’s U18 Premier League-winning side last season.

After gaining senior experience on loan at Rochdale, Kingdon has become a hot target, according to EFL Analysis.

EFL Analysis reports that Championship sides see potential in his top-tier background and leadership as a former Scotland U18 captain.

Leicester are rebuilding, Derby and Millwall want defensive reinforcements, and Wrexham’s rising project adds Hollywood appeal.

Kingdon could be one of the Championship’s most sought-after free agents in the 2025 summer transfer window.