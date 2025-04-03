Blackburn, Middlesbrough and West Brom target midfielder

Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and West Brom are reportedly three of the club that are interested in signing Rangers midfielder Tom Lawrence.

The Daily Mail reports that the three clubs are among the clubs eyeing the out-of-contract attacking midfielder this summer.

Burnley, Coventry City and League One side Wrexham have also been linked with the 31-year-old midfielder.

There is also reported interest from Turkish giants Besiktas and Greek sides Olympiakos and PAOK ahead of the summer.

The former Leicester City midfielder’s current contract at Scottish side Rangers is set to expire at the end of the season.

Lawrence joined Rangers when he left Derby County in 2022, following the club’s relegation to League One.