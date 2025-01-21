West Brom ponder January move for Ipswich forward

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly considering a move for Ipswich Town forward Ali Al-Hamadi.

Express & Star reports that the Baggies are eyeing a move for the forward in the 2025 January transfer window, due to top scorer Josh Maja being out with an injury.

West Brom are keen to take the 22-year-old on loan for the rest of the season.

Al-Hamadi has struggled to get regular first-team football in the Premier League at Ipswich, since joining the club last January.

The Iraq international has made just 11 appearances for the Tractor Boys this season, all as a substitute.

New West Brom manager Tony Mowbray is keen to strengthen his options up front before the transfer window, as they target a top-six finish.