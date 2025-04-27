West Ham agree personal terms with Brentford, Everton, Nottingham and Newcastle United target

West Ham United have taken a major step in their summer transfer plans by agreeing personal terms with Brazilian striker Yuri Alberto, according to reports.

The 24-year-old, currently at Corinthians, has been in sensational form, attracting widespread attention across Europe.

Graham Potter, keen to reshape his squad at the London Stadium, has prioritised signing a new striker. With Danny Ings set to depart and Michail Antonio battling injury setbacks, West Ham moved quickly to secure Alberto’s interest.

The Brazilian netted 15 goals last season, earning the Golden Boot, and has continued his fine form with eight goals in 26 appearances this campaign.

However, West Ham face stiff competition. Brentford, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United are all reportedly tracking the prolific forward.

Alberto, once linked with a move to Southampton, has been described as “one of the best strikers in the world” due to his electric partnership with Memphis Depay.

With personal terms agreed, West Ham now aim to finalise the transfer ahead of a busy 2025 summer transfer window.