West Ham, Brentford, Everton, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest tracking Brazilian striker

West Ham, Brentford, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United are tracking Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto.

TBR Football reports of the interest from the Premier League clubs in Yuri Alberto, who came close to joining Southampton in the summer transfer window.

The £17million-rated Brazil international has admitted that he is open to leaving Corinthians in the January transfer window.

Alberto spent time at Zenit St Petersburg in the 2022/23 season, but is keen on another chance at playing in Europe, with the Premier League being his priority.

“I have a big dream of playing in Europe,” the 23-year-old said.

“I stayed at Zenit and ended up coming back because I couldn’t compete in European tournaments due to the war. I am very happy here at Corinthians but, if an opportunity arises that benefits both Corinthians and myself, I am open to [leaving].

“My priority is England. I really like it there.”