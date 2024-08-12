West Ham drop interest in Newcastle star

West Ham are set to complete the signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as a move for Kieran Trippier looks less likely.

The Hammers have been strongly linked with a move for Trippier in recent weeks as they look to strengthen their full-back options.

Wan-Bissaka is currently undergoing a medical at West Ham ahead of completing his move from Manchester United today.

The arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka will see West Ham drop their interest in England full-back Kieran Trippier.

Trippier has long been linked with a move away from Newcastle, but as things look he is now expected to remain at the club at least until January.