West Ham plot double Championship raid after Premier League disaster

West Ham United could be ready to launch a bold double transfer swoop as they begin planning for life back in the Championship.

Nuno Espírito Santo is expected to oversee a major rebuild at the London Stadium, with younger and hungrier players now firmly on the club’s radar.

London Stadium, West Ham. Photo by Shutterstock.

According to The Athletic, West Ham are prioritising a move for Sheffield United midfielder Sydie Peck.

The Hammers are also showing interest in Cardiff City defender Dylan Lawlor as they look to reshape their squad after relegation.

Peck, 21, impressed for Sheffield United last season, scoring five goals and adding four assists in 40 Championship appearances. Lawlor, 20, was also a key figure for Cardiff as they won promotion from League One.

Both players are under contract until 2028, meaning deals may not be simple. But West Ham could test both clubs with serious offers this summer.