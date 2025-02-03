West Ham set to beat Portsmouth, Sunderland and Brighton in race for striker

West Ham looks set to win the race to sign striker Daniel Cummings from Scottish side Celtic.

TEAMtalk journalist Fraser Fletcher reports the Hammers have seen a second bid for the striker rejected by Celtic.

The report claims West Ham will not submit a new offer for the striker in the 2025 January transfer window and instead focus on agreeing a pre-contract with the striker.

West Ham would want to bring in Daniel Cummings to be part of their first-team squad.

The youngster made his debut for Celtic on Wednesday in the Champions League match against Aston Villa.

Portsmouth, Sunderland, West Ham and Brighton have all been reported to be interested in the young striker.