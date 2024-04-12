Wolves and Leeds target free agent

Wolves and Leeds United are reportedly keen on signing Southampton striker Che Adams as a free agent this summer.

Adams, whose contract with the Saints expires soon, has not yet secured a new deal, making him an attractive prospect for clubs on a budget, according to TEAMtalk.

Wolves, who have pursued the Scotland international in previous transfer windows, view him as an ideal solution to enhance their attack under Gary O’Neil.

Meanwhile, Leeds United are also in the mix, considering Adams a valuable asset for their forward line, regardless of their league status next season.

Che Adams has contributed 14 goals and five assists in 39 appearances for Southampton this campaign.