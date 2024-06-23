Wolves target ‘has no intention’ of leaving Newcastle

Newcastle United’s Elliot Anderson has no intention of leaving St James’ Park, despite recent links with Wolverhampton Wanderers, reports Chronicle Live.

The 21-year-old midfielder was rumored to be part of a swap deal involving Wolves’ centre-back Max Kilman. However, sources close to Anderson have denied any potential exit.

Elliot Anderson, who signed a long-term contract with Newcastle in 2022, aims for a strong pre-season after an injury-hit campaign.

He missed 25 games last season due to a back injury but impressed during the run-in, catching manager Eddie Howe’s attention.

Newcastle could benefit from a 100% profit on Academy products like Anderson for PSR purposes.