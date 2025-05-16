Wrexham join Swansea and Valencia in race for Nottingham Forest midfielder

Wrexham have joined Swansea City and Valencia in the race to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien.

The 26-year-old is expected to leave the Premier League side this summer, with just one year left on his contract.

Lewis O’Brien impressed on loan at Swansea last season, making 16 appearances and becoming a key figure in their survival campaign. Valencia are also reportedly tracking the former Huddersfield Town man.

Wrexham, newly promoted to the Championship, continue their ambitious recruitment drive as they prepare for life in England’s second tier.

Phil Parkinson’s side are aiming high, and O’Brien could be a perfect fit to bolster their midfield.

According to Football League World, Wrexham are now actively pursuing a deal, with Nottingham Forest open to selling

A permanent move could be sealed for a cut-price fee, making this one of the summer’s most intriguing Championship transfer stories in the 2025 summer transfer window.