London rivals compete for Fraser, as Hazard is linked with Dortmund move

The European summer transfer window could be another busy one, as teams all over the continent attempt to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

Here are some of the more interesting stories doing the rounds in the media:

London rivals compete for Fraser’s signature

According to the Daily Express, north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are set to compete with capital rivals Chelsea for the signature of Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser.

The 25-year-old is out-of-contract next summer and reports suggest that the Scotland international is prepared to run down his contract and leave as a free agent when his deal expires. The reported interest in the winger could lead to the Cherries cashing in on the former-Aberdeen star.

Fraser is enjoying the best season of his career on the south coast, scoring seven times and producing 13 assists in the Premier League. His stellar form has obviously attracted the attention of some higher-profile clubs.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has previously expressed his desire to keep the star. However, he has also cast doubt over the winger’s future on the south coast, by stating ‘who knows what will happen in the summer’.

Monchengladbach demand £35million for Hazard

Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has told German publication Sport Bild that the Foals will not accept anything less than £35million for highly-rated winger Thorgan Hazard this summer.

The 26-year-old is out-of-contract with Monchengladbach in the summer of 2020. Reports from Germany in the last few days claim that the winger has agreed personal terms with Bundesliga rivals Dortmund.

Hazard has enjoyed a superb season with Monchengladbach, scoring nine goals and producing nine assists in the Bundesliga. The former-Chelsea also impressed last season and has been linked with a move elsewhere in the past. However, the fact that the player has admitted that he has agreed on terms with BVB suggests he is closer to a move than ever.

Will Ryan Fraser be plying his trade in the capital next season?