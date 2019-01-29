Marco Silva needs to win back Everton fans

Everton exited the FA Cup at the fourth round stage on Saturday suffering a shock 3-2 defeat at the Championship strugglers Millwall.

For anybody who has watched Everton play in recent games, it may not have been such a shock, as the Toffees have produced some lacklustre displays.

Silva must take the blame for poor defending

Everton’s defensive displays this season have been shambolic at times. One of the main problems for the Toffees at the back is that boss Marco Silva persists with playing a zonal marking system on set pieces, which has time and time again worked against the Merseysiders.

All three of Millwall’s goals in the FA Cup clash came from set pieces, with Everton defenders marking zonal instead of the marking the opposition attackers.

Some have blamed the Everton defenders. However, they are only set-up how they are set up to defend by the coaching staff. If they are set-up how Silva has asked them to, then he must take the blame for the goals conceded.

If it is the players not being able to play the system, Silva needs to adapt and work to the strengths of his defenders, who are not terrible players.

Silva needs to win the fans back

Everton have been poor in the last few months. The performances have led to a drop in support of the Silva regime amongst the Toffees fans. Despite a high number of managerial changes in recent seasons, some fans are already suggesting that Silva is not capable of leading the team to success.

Silva needs to make changes to win the fans back. The clubs majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri recently stated at the clubs AGM that 11th place in the top-flight was not good enough.

If the team’s performances do not improve then Silva will be heading through the Everton exit door, even if it means yet another change of boss at the Merseyside club.

Should Everton sack Marco Silva?