Merson: Dream start continues for Man Utd boss

Arsenal legend Paul Merson believes the “dream start” will continue for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United face Burnley in the Premier League this evening, something that could potentially lead to Solskjaer’s ninth win in a row.

Merson told Sky Sports: “The dream start continues for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer!

“I still think United are not good enough defensively but they’ll have too much going forward against a Burnley side who come into the game off the back of a 5-0 drubbing at Manchester City.

“So it’s a win for United and nine in a row for Solskjaer. Wow!”

Merson predicts a 3-1 win to United at Old Trafford.