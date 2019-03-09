Tahith Chong to leave Man Utd

Manchester United are reportedly considering letting Tahith Chong leave the club on loan next season.

The 19-year-old was given his United debut by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier this season.

United have great belief that the youngster will become a star in the future, but are keen for him to get more first-team experience.

The Sun reports that Ajax and an number of other clubs in Holland and Germany are interested in signing the talented Dutchman.

Chong joined United from Dutch side Feyenoord aged 16 in 2016 and has impressed in the club’s academy.