19 players set for Man Utd exit in summer clearout

Manchester United are poised for a significant transformation this summer, planning a 19-player exit strategy under the guidance of newly appointed technical director Jason Wilcox.

This restructuring follows United’s harrowing FA Cup semi-final performance against Coventry, exposing the team’s urgent need for renewal.

Financial constraints imposed by fair play regulations necessitate the club to rejuvenate its resources through strategic player sales, targeting a comprehensive squad upgrade in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Among the expected departures are defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, and Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans who are out of contract at the end of the season.

The 38-year-old goalkeeper Tom Heaton is also expected to leave when his contract expires in June.

In midfield, the club aims to offload Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, alongside the return of Sofyan Amrabat to Fiorentina.

Upfront, the club is prepared to part ways with high-profile signings Antony and Marcus Rashford if the price is right.

Jadon Sancho is also on the list to be sold, while Anthony Martial will leave the club when his contract expires in the summer.

Manchester United will also try to offload the likes of Facundo Pellistri, Donny van de Beek, Hannibal Mejbri, Mason Greenwood, Brandon Williams and Alvaro Fernandez.

While this extensive clearout unfolds, core players like Andre Onana, Lisandro Martinez and Bruno Fernandes remain integral to United’s revival plan.