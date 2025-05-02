Atletico Madrid make move for Man Utd star

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone. Photo by Shutterstock.

Atletico Madrid have officially enquired about Manchester United winger Antony, according to reports in Spain.

The Brazilian, on loan at Real Betis, has reignited his career with a string of impressive performances in La Liga. Real Betis are also keen to make his stay permanent.

Antony’s latest moment of brilliance came in Betis’ 2-1 victory over Fiorentina, where he scored a sensational goal that caught the eye of Diego Simeone’s side.

The 25-year-old has now become a hot target ahead of the summer transfer window.

With United open to offers and Fiorentina and Real Betis also showing interest, Atletico’s move could spark a three-way battle for his signature.

The Red Devils are reportedly seeking over €40 million for the winger as they prepare for a squad reshuffle.

