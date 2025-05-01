Fiorentina join Real Betis in race to sign €40m Man Utd star

Fiorentina have entered the race to sign Manchester United winger Antony, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

The Brazilian, currently on loan at Real Betis, has impressed in La Liga with five goal contributions in 12 matches.

Manchester United and Brazil winger Antony, currently on loan at Real Betis. Photo by Shutterstock.

Despite his improved form, Manchester United are reportedly open to selling him in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The Premier League club are said to be seeking over €40 million for the 25-year-old.

Real Betis are also keen to make his stay permanent, but Fiorentina’s interest could spark a bidding war.

With Antony’s future at Old Trafford uncertain, the upcoming transfer window promises to be crucial. Fiorentina’s move signals serious intent as they look to bolster their attack with proven top-flight talent.