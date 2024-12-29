5 interesting facts ahead of Aston Villa v Brighton

Enjoy a statistical preview of Aston Villa’s Premier League clash with Brighton on Monday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Brighton’s rare wins against Villa

Brighton have beaten Aston Villa just twice in 10 Premier League encounters. The victories were a 2-1 win at Villa Park in November 2020 (courtesy of Solly March’s goal) and a 1-0 triumph at Amex Stadium in May 2024, where João Pedro scored after his penalty was initially saved.

2. Villa’s defensive struggles this season

Aston Villa have managed only two clean sheets in their 18 Premier League matches this campaign, both at home against Manchester United and Southampton. Unai Emery’s team currently sit with a -3 goal difference.

3. Watkins thrives against Brighton

Ollie Watkins has scored six goals in seven Premier League games against Brighton, making the Seagulls his favorite opponent in terms of goals scored. He has found the net in each of the last three seasons when facing Brighton at Villa Park.

4. Brighton’s strong end-of-year away record

The Seagulls are unbeaten in their final league match of a calendar year when playing away from home in their last four attempts (W2-D2-L0). Their last such defeat came in 2011, a 2-0 loss at Coventry City in the Championship.

5. Monday struggles for Brighton

Brighton have won only one of their last 19 Monday top-flight games (W1-D11-L7). That lone victory was a dramatic 3-2 Premier League win away to Southampton on Boxing Day 2022.