5 interesting facts ahead of Everton v Newcastle

Enjoy a statistical preview of Everton’s Premier League clash with Newcastle on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Everton’s strong results vs Newcastle last season

Everton took four points from Newcastle in last season’s Premier League. They won 3-0 at Goodison Park in December and secured a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park in April, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring a late penalty.

2. Dyche’s success against Howe

Sean Dyche has won seven of his 12 Premier League matches against Eddie Howe, making him Howe’s toughest opponent in terms of wins. Dyche has not won more than four PL games against any other manager.

3. Calvert-Lewin’s favorite opponent

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored more Premier League goals (6) against Newcastle than any other team, though only one of those goals came at Goodison Park.

4. Opening goals haven’t decided Everton’s recent matches

In Everton’s last four Premier League games, the team that scored first failed to win.

5. Isak’s influence on Newcastle’s results

Since Alexander Isak’s Premier League debut in August 2022, Newcastle have only lost one of the 21 league games he didn’t play in, a 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth in November 2023.