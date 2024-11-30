5 interesting facts ahead of Man Utd v Everton

Enjoy a statistical preview of Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Everton on Sunday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Everton’s poor recent record vs United

Everton have won just one of their last 12 matches against Manchester United in all competitions. Their only victory in that span was a 1-0 Premier League win at Goodison Park in April 2022, with Anthony Gordon scoring the decisive goal.

2. United’s slow start matches a previous low

Manchester United’s 16 points after 12 matches equal their lowest tally at this stage of a Premier League season. They also had 16 points in 2019/20 under Ole Gunnar Solskjær, drawing their 13th game 3-3 against Sheffield United.

3. Fernandes’ success vs Everton

Bruno Fernandes has scored five Premier League goals against Everton, a tally he matches only against Aston Villa and Leeds United.

4. Rashford’s debut scoring streak

Marcus Rashford scored in his first Premier League game under Louis van Gaal, José Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, and Ruben Amorim. However, he failed to find the net in his second league match under each of the previous three managers.

5. Rashford’s penalty success vs Everton

After failing to score in his first 13 Premier League appearances against Everton, Marcus Rashford converted penalties in both of Manchester United’s league fixtures against the Toffees last season.