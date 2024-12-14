5 interesting facts ahead of Manchester City v Manchester United

Enjoy a statistical preview of Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Manchester United on Sunday with 5 interesting stats.

1. A rare derby outside the top three

This is the first Premier League Manchester derby where neither team starts the day in the top three since December 2020. That match ended in a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford, with United in seventh and City in eighth. Both teams finished that season as the top two, with City as champions.

2. United’s struggles against City

Manchester United have lost five of their last six Premier League meetings with Manchester City, conceding 18 goals in those defeats. Their only win in that stretch was a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford in January 2023, secured by a Marcus Rashford goal.

3. City’s poor recent form

Manchester City have taken just four points from their last six Premier League matches, the fewest of any team alongside Southampton.

4. City’s slowest start in years

With 27 points after 15 games, this is City’s lowest Premier League tally at this stage since 2010/11, when they had 26 points under Roberto Mancini. They went on to claim their first Premier League title the following season.

5. Haaland and Foden’s derby success

Erling Haaland has scored six Premier League goals against Manchester United, a tally bettered only against Wolves (8) and West Ham (7). Phil Foden has also netted six times against United, matching his scoring record against Brighton.