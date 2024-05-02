AC Milan lining up swoop for Aston Villa star

AC Milan are gearing up for a transformative summer, with plans to appoint a new manager and revamp their squad.

Central to their strategy is strengthening the defense, with Aston Villa’s Diego Carlos emerging as a prime target of the 2024 summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk reports that AC Milan views Carlos as a top prospect, and the Brazilian defender is reportedly open to the challenge of playing at San Siro, despite Aston Villa’s recent success under Unai Emery.

Carlos, under contract until 2026, remains pivotal to Aston Villa‘s plans, especially as they chase Champions League qualification.

However, Milan’s interest isn’t limited to Carlos. Feyenoord’s David Hancko and PSV Eindhoven’s loanee Armel Bella-Kotchap are also on their radar.

With the upcoming managerial change, Milan’s final decision on their defensive reinforcements will heavily involve the new coach’s preferences, ensuring a crucial summer ahead for the Rossoneri.