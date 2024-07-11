AC Milan want Aston Villa, Newcastle and Man Utd target to force reduced transfer fee

AC Milan have reached personal terms with Youssouf Fofana, but AS Monaco’s asking price remains a significant hurdle.

Fofana has agreed to a five-year contract with Milan, worth €2.5m per season. However, Monaco is holding out for a €25m transfer fee, while Milan is aiming to secure the midfielder for €15m including various add-ons.

Youssouf Fofana is determined to join Milan, having previously turned down a €30m move to Nottingham Forest in favor of a more ambitious club.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that negotiations continue as Milan hopes Fofana’s preference will help reduce Monaco’s demands and finalize the deal.

Manchester United, Aston Villa and Newcastle United have also been linked with the highly-rated midfielder.