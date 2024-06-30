AC Milan to make €25m bid for Aston Villa, Newcastle and Man Utd target

AC Milan are reportedly ready to make a move for AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana.

The 25-year-old will leave the French giants this summer, but it is still unsure where he will end up.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reports that AC Milan are ready to offer €25million to sign the France international.

But the Rossoneri face strong competition from clubs across Europe in the race to sign Youssouf Fofana.

Reports have previously suggested that Aston Villa, Newcastle and Manchester United are interested in Fofana.

French outlet Le 10 Sport have even suggested that United were poised to make a £26m bid for the midfielder.