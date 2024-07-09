Agent reveals Man Utd interest in Swiss winger

Manchester United have shown an interest in signing Switzerland winger Dan Ndoye, according to the player’s agent.

Ndoye impressed for Switzerland at the Euros and the Bologna winger has previously played for Ineos-owned clubs, Nice and Lausanne.

Dan Ndoye’s agent, Fahd Adamson, was quoted by the Express as saying: “It is good that Manchester United are interested in Dan, and it is somehow logical as well.

“United belong to Ineos, and Dan has already played for the other Ineos-owned clubs in Nice and Lausanne. He received countless WhatsApp messages from English clubs after the quarter-final against England.

“Let’s see what emerges from them. We must discuss Dan’s future with him and his family. We need to weigh things up well, to prevent him making the wrong career move.”