Leeds Utd move now ‘looking unlikely’ for Newcastle, Fulham, Sunderland and Bournemouth target

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke. Photo by Shutterstock.

Strasbourg skipper Habib Diarra’s ‘potential move’ to Premier League side Leeds United have hit a snag.

TalkSport journalist Ben Jacobs claims on his X account that a move to Leeds for Habib Diarra is now ‘looking unlikely at this stage’.

Leeds made a bid for the highly-rated midfielder last week, but they are struggling in their talks with representatives from the player.

The Whites would need to resolve their issues with the player’s representatives before a potential deal can move forward.

The 21-year-old midfielder is attracting major interest after his standout performance in Senegal’s 3-1 win over England, where he scored a well-taken goal.

Newcastle United have been scouting the Senegal international closely and has been impressed by his recent international display.

The Magpies are considering joining Leeds in making a concrete offer for the midfielder in the current transfer window.

Fulham, Sunderland and Bournemouth have also shown strong interest in the 2025 summer transfer window.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR