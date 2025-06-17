Leeds Utd move now ‘looking unlikely’ for Newcastle, Fulham, Sunderland and Bournemouth target

Strasbourg skipper Habib Diarra’s ‘potential move’ to Premier League side Leeds United have hit a snag.
TalkSport journalist Ben Jacobs claims on his X account that a move to Leeds for Habib Diarra is now ‘looking unlikely at this stage’.
Leeds made a bid for the highly-rated midfielder last week, but they are struggling in their talks with representatives from the player.
The Whites would need to resolve their issues with the player’s representatives before a potential deal can move forward.
The 21-year-old midfielder is attracting major interest after his standout performance in Senegal’s 3-1 win over England, where he scored a well-taken goal.
Newcastle United have been scouting the Senegal international closely and has been impressed by his recent international display.
The Magpies are considering joining Leeds in making a concrete offer for the midfielder in the current transfer window.
Fulham, Sunderland and Bournemouth have also shown strong interest in the 2025 summer transfer window.