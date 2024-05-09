Al-Nassr closing in on €40m move for Man Utd star

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester United’s Casemiro may be on the move as Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr intensifies its pursuit of the Brazilian midfielder.

CaughtOffside reports that Al-Nassr have initiated discussions with Casemiro‘s agents, proposing a €40m transfer to United alongside a lucrative three-year contract for the player.

While Casemiro has not yet decided on his future, the sentiment at Old Trafford is increasingly open to a summer departure, especially given his recent underwhelming performances.

The 32-year-old’s potential exit follows criticism after his role in United’s 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace, with pundits like Jamie Carragher suggesting it might be time for him to consider lower-tier leagues.

A move could see Casemiro reunite with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, further bolstering an Al-Nassr squad that includes high-profile signings like Sadio Mane and Aymeric Laporte.

Selling Casemiro could provide United with necessary funds to rejuvenate their midfield lineup, marking a pivotal shift in their team dynamics.

