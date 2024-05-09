Al-Nassr closing in on €40m move for Man Utd star

Manchester United’s Casemiro may be on the move as Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr intensifies its pursuit of the Brazilian midfielder.

CaughtOffside reports that Al-Nassr have initiated discussions with Casemiro‘s agents, proposing a €40m transfer to United alongside a lucrative three-year contract for the player.

While Casemiro has not yet decided on his future, the sentiment at Old Trafford is increasingly open to a summer departure, especially given his recent underwhelming performances.

The 32-year-old’s potential exit follows criticism after his role in United’s 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace, with pundits like Jamie Carragher suggesting it might be time for him to consider lower-tier leagues.

A move could see Casemiro reunite with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, further bolstering an Al-Nassr squad that includes high-profile signings like Sadio Mane and Aymeric Laporte.

Selling Casemiro could provide United with necessary funds to rejuvenate their midfield lineup, marking a pivotal shift in their team dynamics.