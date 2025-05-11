Alexander Isak transfer odds: This is where the Newcastle star will play next season

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been linked with a number of Premier League and La Liga clubs this season, could the odds give us an indication on where he will be next season?

The Swedish striker is tipped to stay at Newcastle United next season, with football transfer betting markets pricing his odds at 1.60 to remain at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. Photo by Shutterstock.

However, interest from top Premier League rivals is heating up.

Reports have suggested that Liverpool are plotting a sensational move for the Swedish striker, possibly including Luis Díaz in a swap deal.

The Reds are priced at 3.00 to land Isak, making them the most likely alternative.

Arsenal (9.00) and Barcelona (11.00) also remain in the picture, while Real Madrid are long shots at 26.00. Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG all sit at 34.00, with a Saudi switch the least likely at 51.00.

Newcastle are under no pressure to sell, but a mega offer could shift things. If you want to bet on transfers this summer, Isak’s future is one to watch closely.