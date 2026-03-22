Antonio Rudiger transfer odds: Where will Antonio Rudiger play after the January transfer window?

Antonio Rudiger’s summer plans are being watched across Europe, with fresh talk that Real Madrid could reshape their defence.

The Germany centre-back remains a huge presence at the Bernabeu, but reports have linked him to a possible Premier League return if Madrid decide to refresh the squad and balance wages.

The latest football transfer odds deliver a surprise leader: Tottenham are favourites at 3.00 to land Rudiger after the summer window. Real Madrid are next at 4.00, suggesting the market sees a genuine chance of change.

A cluster of elite clubs sit right behind at 6.00, Arsenal, Liverpool, Juventus, Manchester United and Manchester City, all seen as realistic destinations if the door opens.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are priced at 9.00, while Inter Milan are outsiders at 14.00.

For football transfer betting fans, these football transfer odds hint at a blockbuster: Spurs lead, but the Madrid call may decide everything.